Keralite basketball player Lithara hangs in Patna flat, suicide note found

Patna: In a tragic incident K C Lithara, 23, a Keralite basketball player of the Indian Railways team, was found hanging in her flat. A suicide note written in Malayalam was recovered from her room.

Lithara, a native of Kathiyachali in Kozhikode, was staying in a flat at Gandhi Nagar in Patna. When she did not pick up the call, her parents alerted the flat owner. The flat was locked from inside.

When the police came and opened the door, they found Lithara hanging in the room. Her body was sent to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences where a postmortem was conducted.

Lithara was working at the office of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) at Danapur for the past six months.

East Central Railway had honoured her on the last International Women's Day.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)