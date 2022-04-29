Private firm manager honey-trapped, 2 brothers arrested for extorting Rs 46 lakh

Kochi: The police have arrested two siblings for honey-trapping and extorting Rs 46,48,806 from a man at Kaloor.

Kottarakkara natives Harikrishnan, 28, and Girikrishnan, 25, have been nabbed by the Maradu police.

The accused created a fake profile in the name of a woman on Facebook to honey-trap the 48-year-old man, a manager of a private company in Kochi.

The modus operandi of the accused was to befriend men over Facebook and then send nude photos with the faces blurred. They would also secure the nude photo of the victim. And extort money by threatening to send this to his wife and relatives.

The siblings also made use of apps to speak in a female voice. They gave the address of a flat in Kaloor. The man realised that there was no such address and that he had been duped only when he turned up at the flat to meet the woman in person. He then lodged a complaint with the police.

More people could have fallen victims but no one else has come forward with a complaint, the police said. Kochi city police chief Nagaraju led the probe and nabbed the culprits.