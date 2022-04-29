Sreedhanya dies of burns three after her parents horrific death

Kattappana: Three days after her parents got charred to death in a horrific crime committed by her father, an 18-year-old girl, who received serious burns in the incident, has succumbed to her injuries.

Sreedhanya, who had been undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, died on Thursday evening.

Her father Ravindran, 50 and mother Usha, 45, of Ilavanaathodikayil house near Holy Cross College at Puttadi in Vandanmedu panchayat of Idukki district, died of burns in the wee hours of Monday.

Ravindran first set ablaze his wife after pouring kerosene on her body. In the same way, he killed himself.

The girl had given a statement earlier that she got burn injuries when she tried to rescue her parents.

The police also detected that Ravindran had sent a WhatsApp message to his friend and to the family group, giving enough hints that family problems led to the commission of the crime.

Ravindran was running an enterprise named Joyothi Stores at Anakkara in Kumily.

The neighbours came to know about the incident when Sreedhanya, who ran out of the house in the night, screamed for help. During the same time, asbestos sheets of the house went off in the blaze.

The neighbours saw Sreedhanya wallowing in pain in front of the house with more than 80 percent burns. She was also crying for help to rescue her mother.

The attempt by the neighbours to enter the house failed as fire had spread all around. Ravindran and Usha were completely charred to death in the incident.