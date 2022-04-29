Youth plans film as tribute to retiring anganwadi teacher mom

Kottayam: P B Prasanna Kumari, a teacher at a village child-care centre (anganwadi), is retiring from her 38-year-service on Saturday. On the occasion, her son, Praseed Balakrishnan, will launch work on his debut film which deals with lives of anganwadi employees.

Prasanna Kumari worked at 10 anganwadis in Pala and Thalanad and taught the three Rs to over 1,200 children during her 38-year career. Her last posting was at the anganwadi functioning adjacent to Thalanad panchayat office.

During the early days, Prasanna Kumari remembers conducting classes in the corridors of a house as the anganwadi did not have its own building.

A major incident in her life was a thyroid surgery in 2011 after she was diagnosed with goitre. Her vocal chords were affected during the procedure and Prasanna Kumari lost her voice. On resuming work at the anganwadi, Prasanna Kumari only moved her lips while singing songs. Suni, the helper at the anganawadi, provided the sound. Later, Prasanna Kumari regained her voice partially.

Her son Praseed wishes to highlight the lives of workers and helpers at anganwadis through his movie. "The film will deal with the sufferings faced by anganwadi staff and their contributions to children as well as society," he said.

Praseed and team are now looking for a good producer to finance the project.