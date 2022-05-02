Kerala Minister P Rajeev says WCC had requested not to release Hema Commission Report

Thiruvananthapuram: P Rajeev, the Minister for Law, revealed that Women in Collective (WCC) has requested not to release the report of Justice Hema Commission that was constituted to study the gender bias in the cinema industry.

The Minister said this in an interview to an English media.

He added that it is not imperative to release the report as the Hema Commission was not constituted as per the guidelines of the Commission of Inquiry Act.

Later, the Minister said that the WCC has already made it known that the report shouldn’t be published. Many women artistes had testified before the commission after they were assured about the secretive nature of the report.

Meanwhile, the Minister added that the WCC has asked to implement the recommendations of the Commission.

The Women in Cinema Collective was formed after the infamous 2017 actress assault case. The government had appointed a judicial commission to study about the problems faced by women in the cinema field after considering the request of the Collective.

The WCC had earlier criticised the government for the delay in implementing the recommendations.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian informed the Legislative Assembly that the details of the report cannot be released as it contains the personal experiences of many.