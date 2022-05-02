Malayalam
Palakkad RSS activist's murder: Three more held, 16 arrested so far

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 02, 2022 10:34 AM IST
Nishad, Abbas, Akbar
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: Police on Sunday nabbed three more accused in connection with the murder of RSS activist A Sreenivasan in Palakkad.

They are Akbar (25) and Abbas (32), of Shankuvarathodu, and Nishad (38), of Mundur.

The trio allegedly made the necessary arrangements for the main accused before and after the murder, and are believed to have destroyed crucial evidence in connection with the case.

Police claim the accused were part of the murder conspiracy as well.

Nishad, who is a vlogger, is said to have helped main accused Abdul Khadar, aka Iqbal, in hiding after committing the crime. Police have recovered from the hideout clothes that were likely worn by the assailants.

With this, the number of accused arrested in the case has gone up to 16.

Sreenivasan was hacked to death at his shop in Melamuri Junction on April 16. It is understood that the murder was in retaliation for BJP-RSS workers killing Popular Front of India leader Subair at Elappully a day before.

Sreenivasan was the former physical instructor of the Palakkad unit of RSS.

