Kerala likely to witness rainfall for next 5 days; Yellow Alert in Idukki, Malappuram today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 04, 2022 12:07 PM IST
File Photo
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvanthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning for the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala, and a Yellow Alert has been declared in Idukki and Malappuram districts on Wednesday.

The influence of the low pressure belt hovering over southern India and the confluence of the winds blowing from east and west will bring rainfall to the State.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 Kmph is very likely at one or two places in Kerala from May 4 to May 8, the Met department informed.

