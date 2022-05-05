Father sets mother, children ablaze inside autorickshaw in Malappuram, kills self

Malappuram: Three of a family, including a child, were killed at Thondiparambu near Perinthalmanna in Kerala's Malappuram district.

Two of them, the mother and a child, died in an autorickshaw explosion, according to a Manorama News report. The incident happened around Thursday noon.

According to the report, Muhammed, 52, died by suicide after setting the autorickshaw on fire with his wife and two children inside the vehicle. The autorickshaw burst into flames killing Jasmine, 37, and their 11-year-old daughter. Thereafter, he set himself ablaze and jumped into a nearby well.

The other child, a five-year-old who suffered severe burn injuries, has been admitted to a near by hospital.

The police have found traces of explosives at the spot in their initial probe.

Muhammed was an accused in a POCSO case, but whether that was a reason behind the murder-suicide committed by him is not clear, a police officer said and added that further probe into the incident was going on.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)