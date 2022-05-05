HC raps KSRTC for rusting fleet of buses in depots

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has come down heavily on the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) management for the bad plight of many KSRTC and KURTC buses, left to rust at various depots.

The court has asked the Corporation to reveal its plans with regard to the future of these buses.

A Division Bench consisting of Justice Devan Ramanchandran and Justice PG Ajith Kumar made an oral observation that the KSRTC should show more efficiency at a time when it is facing such an acute financial crisis. The court then asked the KSRTC to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

The court directed the KSRTC to include in the affidavit details such as total number of buses rusting at various depots, the age of such vehicles, distance plied by these buses, how long buses have been off the road, and what the Corporation is planning to do with these buses.

The court was hearing a petition filed by N Ravindran of Kasaragod, alleging rusting of around 2800 KSRTC buses, having a total value of Rs 700 crore, at the KSRTC depots due to the apathy and inefficiency of the officials.

While demanding an inquiry into the matter, the petitioner sought stern action against those officials who were responsible for it.

He brought attention to the court various media reports which highlighted the sorry state of affairs of many KSRTC buses lying non-functional at various KSRTC depots.

The petitioner pointed out that the KSRTC, which used to operate 4,600-5,000 schedules during the pre-COVID times, reduced it to 3000-3200 schedules later, leading to the present pitiable condition of many buses.