Conspiracy case against Dileep: Cybersecurity expert Sai Sankar turns approver

Kochi: Cybersecurity expert Sai Sankar, who was an accused in the conspiracy case for eliminating police officers involved in the 2017 actor assault case against Dileep and others, will be made an approver.

Crime Branch has submitted an application in this regard to the Judicial First Class Magistrate's Court in Aluva on Friday. Allowing the plea, the court has asked Sai Sankar to appear before it on Saturday.

Sai Sankar is the seventh accused in the conspiracy case in which actor and his family members are accused. As per the case, the actor, his kin and a few aides conspired to kill a couple of cops who were part of the investigation team which handled the sensational case registered over the sexual assault of a top actress in 2017.

Sai Sankar was arrested in the case for helping Dileep and other accused to erase crucial data from their phones. He was charged with tampering with crucial evidence and made the seventh accused in the case.

Sai had initially alleged that crime branch officials threatened him into giving a statement against Dileep and lawyers. However, he turned against the actor after his arrest.

Sankar is also accused in two other cases for extortion and cheating, which were registered in 2015 and 2019 at the Hill Palace police station in Kochi and Nadakavu station in Kozhikode, respectively. The two cases against Sankar had been transferred to the crime branch on March 30, before his arrest in the conspiracy case, following an order by the state police chief.

(With PTI inputs)

