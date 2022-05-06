Palakkad PFI leader's murder: Three RSS activists arrested; 9 in custody so far

Three local leaders of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) were arrested here on Friday in connection with the murder of Popular Front of India (PFI) activist A Subair.

Suchitran, a native of Kottekadu, Girish of Elappully and Jineesh (Kannan) were taken into custody by the Kasabad Police here.

With this, nine persons are in custody in connection with the murder that took place at Elappully in the district on April 15.

Subair was returning home from a mosque with his father when his bike was rammed down by the attackers' car. He had been hacked to death.

A day later, RSS activist Sreenivasan was murdered in the Palakkad Town, allegedly in retaliation to Subair's killing.