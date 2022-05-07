India needs decentralized laws on hunting, says Prof Gadgil on wild boar menace

Killing a person in self-defence has the approval of the law, but farmers cannot cull wild boars that have been posing a threat to their property and life. It is high time that the Wildlife Protection Act (WLPA) that throws a safety net around the marauding wild swines is repealed.

I live on the top floor of an apartment complex near the DRDO laboratory located in the forest in Pune. I could see strutting peacocks, trotting deer and wild boars scurrying across the valley from my terrace.

The officers at the lab have been consuming the meat of wild boar for decades, and often they share it with me too. Sweden and Norway, two countries leading the world in protecting the environment and ahead in happiness index, hunt wildlife within their legal framework.

Sambar and horned deer are in abundance there, and venison is found in refrigerators in almost all households in those countries.

These countries have decentralized laws on hunting. The laws are formed based on the wildlife peculiarities of each region, and with the involvement of local bodies. Wild animals could be killed in self-defence and to protect one's property in those countries.

We in India should have a new law to replace WLPA. Forest department's anti-people, anti-nature norms are further fuelling man-animal conflicts across the country. According to statistics provided by H A Pabla, former Chief Wildlife Warden in Madhya Pradesh, at least 1,000 people are being either mauled to death by tigers or fatally trampled by wild elephants in the country. Several others are maimed.

Additionally, wild animals destroy crops, causing a loss running in the crores of rupees. In fact, these statistics do not reflect the ground reality since stats related to forests are always shrouded in secrecy.

The ban on culling wild boars is the most absurd one in WLPA. According to the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN), wild boars fall under the 'least concern' category. Their population has been multiplying in several forest areas across the world.

Europe and Canada have included wild swine in the category of animals that are a threat to crops. Though there is no clear record on the wild pig population in India, farmers have been maintaining that their population has been spiralling, and have become a serious threat.

Incidentally, wild boar menace is felt not only on forest fringes, but in places far away from forests also. For instance, Maharashtra's Maan, which receives little rain.

WLPA prohibits people from targeting dangerous wild animals. Official permission is needed even to chase them away from farm lands. Incidentally, sections 100 and 103 of the Indian Penal Code provide an individual the right to take on or even kill another in self-defence or to protest his/her property.

What do sections 100 and 103 say? Section 100 deals with the right of private defence of the body extends to causing death. When a situation occurs where there is a threat of danger to the body or life of any person or persons, one should try to protect himself as well as others; and the right of private defence of property.

It should be noted that wild boars often kill people, and frequently raid crops.

My friends, a former police officer and a high court judge, said WLPA does not have constitutional standing. Framing and implementing such laws – unjustified and defying common sense – seem to be a peculiarity of India. No other country has banned the culling of wildlife outside national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

I would like to clearly say that the Wildlife Protection Act should be repealed. Instead, the country should have rules to protect natural resources, including wildlife. The rules should be formed at the local level in a decentralized manner, much like the people's plan planning initiative of 1995-96.

(The writer is a leading ecologist)