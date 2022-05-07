Vlogger Rifa Mehnu's body to be exhumed today for autopsy

Kakoor (Kozhikode): The body of vlogger Rifa Mehnu who died under suspicious circumstances in Dubai, will be exhumed for autopsy on Saturday.

Rifa was found hanging in her flat at Jafiliya in Dubai in the wee hours of March 1. The body which was brought to her native place, was buried on March 3.

The tehsildar will conduct an inquest of the exhumed body. Subsequently, forensic experts will conduct an examination and collect samples.

The police had started the investigation into Rifa's death last week following a complaint filed by her family raising several doubts over the incident. A case was also registered against Rifa's husband Mehnaz.

The case is being probed by Thamarassery Deputy Superintendent of Police T K Ashraf. Rifa's family had stated that they were made to believe that the forensic examination conducted in Dubai was actually a postmortem.

The police considered the family's demand for exhumation of the body and postmortem under these circumstances. The cops received the permission from the Revenue Divisional Officer for exhuming the body the other day.