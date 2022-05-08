Thrissur Pooram | Scripting history, woman to receive 'poruthu' to kick-start firework display this time

The Pooram star in the Malayalam month of Medam this year will witness the scripting of history at Vadakkumnathan Temple.

Thrissur Pooram is back with all its pomp and grandeur this year after a brief COVID-induced hiatus. The pooram had been confined to mere rituals without public participation during the past two years.

The 'Poruthu' ritual--handing over the wick used to light the pyrotechnic display to contractors -- is held ahead of the fireworks. 'Poruthu' is the gunpowder-coated fuse -- or wick -- made of cloth, jute and coconut fire.

For the first time in history, Vadakkumnathan will witness a woman receiving 'Poruthu'. Kundannur resident Sheena Suresh has taken up the contract to conduct the fireworks display of Thiruvambady devaswom.

The tragedy

Sheena's participation evokes more curiosity since she had lost her first husband in a firework accident during pooram years ago. Additionally, the 41-year-old woman had never been to Pooram, and this time will be her first.

While receiving the 'Poruthu' will bring back memories of her first husband gushing in, Sundaran of Panthalangad House, gushing in. He was killed when a powerful cracker went off accidentally at the Pooram ground.

Sheena was nursing her youngest son, who was then not even 28 days old, when the tragedy occurred. She soldiered on alone with her two children till P K Suresh, Sundaran's brother, sought her hand in marriage 10 years ago.

Suresh's strong backing made Sheena successfully apply for the licence for the pooram fireworks contract. Sona and Shyamsundar are her children.

Sheena Suresh

Born as the second child of daily wagers Sreedharan and Subhadra of Mulloorkara, Sheena married Sundaran of Panthalangad family, which traditionally made firecrackers.

Gradually, she, too, joined the traditional occupation, initially making 'ola padakkam' -- a milder firecracker with plumes of coconut fronds as its outer cover. Over a period of time, she learnt the ropes of the trade, including to fill gunpowder.

The licensee should lead all activities related to the pooram fireworks display. Her husband Suresh has years of experience. He and his 10-member team is part of Sheena's group, which include two other women, T K Kamalam and V M Usha. But Sheena will be the only woman at the firecracker-tent on the pooram ground.

First pooram

Sheena had been active backstage during previous firework displays, preparing food for workers, and filling gunpowder. She is now the team lead, a position held only by men throughout the years.

The sample firework display will be held on Sunday. Incandescent light will draw colourful patterns in the sky accompanied by loud bursts. She is tightlipped about the novelties she will introduce this time. "Wait and see," is her cheerful comment.

Both Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady groups won't reveal their hand until the display begins.

Safety first

The firework displays are now relatively safer than earlier when dangerous and ear-shattering crackers were used. A minor fault used to spark a tragedy earlier. Currently, safer fireworks are being used.

Still, Sheena is slightly worried. Will it rain? The woman said she is not concerned about accidents, and added that she will be presenting a 100 percent safe firework display.

She holds a licence issued by PESO (the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization) to conduct the display.

Bouncing back

Sheena and Suresh are happy that winning the contract has helped them support themselves and their workers. They had been without work due to the pandemic that began in India from their own district, Thrissur, on January 30, 2020. The contract is their hope of bouncing back to life after months of uncertainty, and to keep the pot boiling at their respective homes.

The couple said those who did minor works at fire-cracker manufacturing units were in abject poverty and starvation during the past two years. Though traditionally into cracker making, many of them had taken up other jobs not familiar to them.

They are back now, hoping for a bright life like several crackers lighting up the night sky with colourful patterns.