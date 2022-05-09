Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Man of unsound mind held over hoax bomb threat at Secretariat

Our Correspondent
Published: May 09, 2022 05:43 PM IST
Police and dog squad searching the premises of the Secretariat after receiving a call about a bomb threat in the compound of the building. PHOTO: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The premises of Kerala Secretariat were combed for hours last midnight after police received a call alerting them about a bomb threat. However, the probe soon revealed that it was a hoax call by a man of unsound mind.

The call was made to the police control room on Sunday night at around 11 pm, sending the authorities into a tizzy for a while. The caller said the bomb was placed outside the building.

The police and dog squad soon reached the area and conducted a search on the premises for hours.

RELATED ARTICLES

A native of Maranellur in Thiruvananthapuram has been taken into custody in connection with the hoax call.

Yet another misleading WhatsApp forward?

The accused was identified within half an hour using cyber cell. However, he claimed that he received a message on WhatsApp warning about a bomb that had been planted in the Secretariat compound and that he was only informing police about the matter.  

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.