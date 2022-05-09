Man of unsound mind held over hoax bomb threat at Secretariat

Thiruvananthapuram: The premises of Kerala Secretariat were combed for hours last midnight after police received a call alerting them about a bomb threat. However, the probe soon revealed that it was a hoax call by a man of unsound mind.

The call was made to the police control room on Sunday night at around 11 pm, sending the authorities into a tizzy for a while. The caller said the bomb was placed outside the building.

The police and dog squad soon reached the area and conducted a search on the premises for hours.

A native of Maranellur in Thiruvananthapuram has been taken into custody in connection with the hoax call.

Yet another misleading WhatsApp forward?

The accused was identified within half an hour using cyber cell. However, he claimed that he received a message on WhatsApp warning about a bomb that had been planted in the Secretariat compound and that he was only informing police about the matter.