Actor Joju George's off-road ride kicks up a storm, KSU files complaint

Vagamon: A complaint has been filed against film actor Joju George and the organisers of an off-roading event for alleged violation of rules.

A video of the actor taking part in the ride on his Jeep Wrangler is now viral on social media.

According to the complaint submitted by Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), the off-road event was organised at an estate in Arappukad division in Kannamkulam, Vagamon, where no activity other than farming is allowed as per law.

Moreover, safety measures were not arranged during the ride by the organisers, said the complaint submitted by KSU Idukki district president Tony Thomas to the District Collector, District Police Chief and District Transport Officer.

The event was organised by an organisation named ‘Jeevan Memorial UKO’. Actor Binu Pappan accompanied Joju during the ride.

Joju can be seen in the video enjoying the off-road ride. He had reached the venue, M M J Estate at Vagamon, on an invitation from the organisers.

After reportedly competing for the first time in an off-road event, Joju is heard commenting “Poli chetharikkuvalle” (great, thrilling ride) in the video.

In another video, Joju effortlessly negotiates the off-road track at the estate on his Jeep Wrangler. The actor had bought the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited petrol version in 2018. It has a 3.6 litre V6 engine that produces 284 PS power at 6,350 RPM and 347 NM torque at 4,300 RPM.