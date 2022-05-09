Malayalam
Body of missing college girl found in river in Kannur

Our Correspondent
Published: May 09, 2022 06:16 PM IST
Jahana Sherin
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: A college girl was found dead at Koliyad River in Iritty, situated in the eastern part of Kannur district, on Sunday.

The body of Jahana Sherin, 19, a native of Punnad, was retrieved from the river.

She was missing from home since Saturday afternoon, following which her relatives filed a complaint with the police.

The body was fished out from the river after a joint search operation was carried out by the police and local people, and shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Jahana was a second-year BBA student of Sree Narayana Guru College of Arts and Science at Veerpad.

