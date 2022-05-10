Kerala mulls empowering panchayat presidents to give nod for shooting wild boars

Kozhikode: Official-level talks have been initiated by the Kerala Government as it seeks to empower panchayat presidents to give the permission for shooting wild boars that destroy crops. Currently, only the wildlife warden and senior officials of the forest department are allowed to give the permission.

The government has decided to look into the legal aspects after talks between the secretaries of the forest department and local self-government department. As a joint decision by both the departments is required, further steps will be taken after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returns to the state from abroad.

The forest department had the other day extended the validity of the order allowing the shooting of wild boars, that destroy crops, by one more year. Following this, talks were started over simplifying the procedures.

The State government is unlikely to receive a favourable stand from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change over declaring wild boars as vermin in the near future. Talks are part of the measures taken at the state-level to pacify the farmers, who have been protesting the lack of action.

A decision has been taken at the secretary-level to look into the legal aspects of granting permission to shoot the wild boars that cause damage to crops. If permission is granted, then timely action can be taken to shoot the wild boars that enter farmland to destroy crops.





