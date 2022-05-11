Flood threat in low-lying areas of Kottayam district, Meenachil river banks breached

Kottayam: A few parts of Kottayam district faced a flood threat after the Meenachil river overflowed at some places in Pala and Erattupeta after the recent heavy rains. Meanwhile, water started receding on Wednesday after the rain stopped.

A day earlier rising water levels breached the banks of Meenachil river at many places.

Many low-lying areas in Erattupetta town were inundated by rainwater. They were submerged by 11pm on Tuesday.

Water flowed over the danger mark in Erattupatta town causeway and Aruvithura College bridge.

The Munnilav Radattumuni-Vakkakadavu road was inundated. Munani near Pala on the Erattupetta-Poonjar state highway was also marooned.

Mundupalam and Kollapally on the Pala-Thodupuzha and Karoor on the Pala-Ramapuram road were also submerged. However, there was no road block along these stretches.

Traffic was affected on Edamattom-Paika road following heavy rains. The water level in Manimalayatt also rose.

The high-range areas in the district had received heavy rains since early Tuesday morning. The rains subsided only by Wednesday morning.