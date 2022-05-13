17-year-old attacks girl for rejecting his love, tries to kill himself in Munnar

Munnar: A 17-year-old boy slashed the neck of a plus-two girl student for rejecting his romantic overtures and then tried to kill himself in Munnar on Thursday evening.

Both of them are students of the same school but in different divisions of the plus-two.

The boy was waiting by the roadside and attacked the 16-year-old girl as she was returning home after school. The boy grabbed the girl's hair, and slashed the back of her neck with a knife, according to Munnar DySP K R Manoj.

As the girl resisted his attack, she suffered injuries on her hand as well. The boy then slit his throat. On being informed about the incident, the police led by the DySP rushed to the spot and found the boy lying in a nearby stream. He was bleeding.

Both the students were rushed to the Tata hospital in the police vehicle immediately and provided treatment. As they had suffered serious injuries, they were taken to a private medical college hospital at Kolenchery.