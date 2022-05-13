Malayalam
Police issue lookout notice against vlogger Rifa's husband Mehnaz

Our Correspondent
Published: May 13, 2022 12:12 PM IST
It was Mehnas who broke the news on Rifa’s tragic death first on social media.
Kozhikode: Police have issued a lookout circular against Mehnaz in connection with the death of his wife, vlogger and album star Rifa Mehnaz (Mehnu).

The circular was issued to prevent him, now a person of interest in the case, from leaving the country. Police said he failed to appear before them despite repeated summons. 

Rifa was found dead at her apartment in Jafiliya, Dubai, on March 1. The body, buried without conducting a post-mortem examination, was exhumed on Saturday for an autopsy. Police registered a case after her parents complained that Mehnaz's harassment had forced Rifa to end her life.

During the post-mortem at the Medical College Hospital here, some marks were reportedly found around Rifa's neck.

Her parents alleged that some of Mehnaz's friends in Dubai, too, had a role in the young woman's death.

