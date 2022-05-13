Sedition law frozen by Supreme Court invoked in 91 cases in Kerala over past decade

Thiruvananthapuram: Over the last 10 years, 91 sedition cases have been registered in Kerala under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with sedition, according to the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

While SCRB files say that 63 cases were registered between 2015 and 2021, the number is 41 according to records at the state police headquarters. Meanwhile, the Intelligence Department has prepared another list, which officials have refused to divulge.

“Incidentally, along with 124A, others sections also have been imposed on the accused in these cases. As a result, these people will not be granted bail. The procedures related to the other IPC sections will continue,” said an officer of the Kerala Police.

The Supreme Court of India, on Wednesday, temporarily put on hold Section 124A and ordered bail for those charged under it.

According to official data, Section 124A has been invoked mostly against Maoist activists in Kerala who were allegedly involved in encounters with the police, issuing threats, pasting of inflammatory posters and distribution of pamphlets.

However, in view of the Supreme Court order, charge-sheet cannot be filed against the accused even in cases where the investigation has been completed. Incidentally, Section 124A has not been charged on any person involved in political violence in Kerala.

Some details from SCRB files



28 cases registered under Section 124A during 2011-14 in Kerala.

63 cases from 2015-21.

Zero cases so far in 2022.

Districts with highest number of 124A cases are: Wayanad (35 cases), Malappuram (16) and Kozhikode (14).

Two persons charged with Section 124A are now in jail in the state. They are, Krishnamoorthy, belonging to Tamil Nadu and Chaithanya, hailing from Andhra. Both are Maoists and are currently lodged in the high-security prison at Viyyur. Krishnamoorthy has been charged with sedition in six cases and Chaithanya in four.

