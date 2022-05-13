Was Shaibin behind the mysterious death of business partner and aide in Abu Dhabi?

Chathamangalam, Kozhikode: Police hope to crack a few mysterious murder cases with the arrest of Nilambur-based entrepreneur Shaibin Ashraf over the abduction and murder of a Mysuru-based traditional medical practitioner Shaba Sharif. Now, the 2020 death of of his 35-year-old business partner Harris in Abu Dhabi is also under scanner with his relatives suspecting his hand.

Kozhikode native Harris was the business partner of Shaibin Ashraf in Abu Dhabi. Harris' relatives have said that a dispute with Shaibin could have culminated in his death.

Harris was found dead with his wrist slit at a flat in Abu Dhabi on March 5, 2020. A woman, who had been Harris' manager, was also found dead. Harris had earlier informed his relatives that he would return home within a week. Even the day before his death, he had contacted his friends and relatives back home over the phone.

Harris’ family had lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner after getting suspicious about his death. But they were against exhuming the body for examination. His friend Anwar said that the family did not go ahead with the complaint as they faced threat.

Shaibin had blueprint for murder?

The police have obtained a video of a 45-page 'blueprint', believed to be made by Shaibin, that reportedly had instructions on how to kill Harris and the woman.

The directives were printed out and pasted on the wall. As detailed as a movie script, it reportedly had instructions on how to commit the murder and pass it off as suicide.

Naushad, part of Shaibin’s gang, had shot the video. The instructions said to make it look like that Harris and the woman got into a spat, and then Harris murdered the woman before killing himself.

As reported earlier Ashraf's role in healer's murder came to light after his aides gave upon him after the former filed a theft case against them. He was murdered in October 2020 in Nilambur in Malappuram district after he was abducted from Mysuru by Shaibin and his gang.