ED summons for Mohanlal over Monson links: TV reports

Kochi: Top Malayalam film actor Mohanalal is set to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into the case filed against notorious conman Monson Mavunkal, according to TV reports.

The ED has sent a notice to the actor ordering him to appear for questioning over the case in which Monson is accused of ripping off crores from gullible clients by posing as a trader in antiques.

The interrogation of the actor will be held at the ED's regional office in Kochi. The date of the questioning is likely soon.

The actor's statement will be taken in a money laundering case too against Monson.

The popular actor had visited Monson's house at Kaloor, the ED probe revealed.

As reported earlier Monson, 55, used to invite several VIPs to his palatial residence, a part of which was converted into a museum to house his 'precious' antiques. He claimed his prized possessions included the 'Staff of Moses' and 'two of the 30 silver coins that were taken by Judas to cheat Jesus Christ'.

He is presently under judicial custody.