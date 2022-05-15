Vijay Babu was framed by cinema rivals, claims mother in letter to CM, DGP

Kochi: Even as the Kerala Police is trying to extradite Malayalam film actor and producer Vijay Babu from his suspected Middle East hideout, his mother Maya Babu claimed he was framed by an Ernakulam-based group with links to the cine industry.

She has approached the Kerala Chief Minister and State Police Chief seeking a probe into the alleged plot behind the sexual assault case in which Babu has been booked following a recent complaint by a young actress.

A false rape allegation has been levelled against Babu at the behest of a group active in the film industry in order to defame him, she stated in the complaint to CM Pinarayi Vijayan and DGP Anil Kanth.

The actress filed the complaint after she was not given another chance in his film venture, she claimed.

The complainant was on good terms with Babu. She had acted in one of his film projects, but went against him all of a sudden after she was not given another offer, the complaint stated.

A probe should be held to find out who prompted her to file the false complaint and the likely plot behind it, Maya demanded.