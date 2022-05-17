Rains to continue in Kerala today, Orange Alert in 4 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive more rainfall on Tuesday, the Indian Metereological Department has informed.

Isolated heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur in the State on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala and Lakshadweep till Friday, May 20.

An Orange Alert has been issued in four districts including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. A Yellow Alert has been issued in all the other districts.

The Met Department had withdrawn the Red Alert in five districts on Monday after the rains here subsided.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been asked to not venture into the sea due to high wind speed. A fishermen died in Anchuthengu, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday after his boat capsized.

Southwest monsoon debuts over Andaman & Nicobar islands

Southwest monsoon advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here, signalling the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy.

The Andaman and Nicobar islands and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the weather office said.

The onset of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar islands happened a day late as the IMD had earlier said that the seasonal rains would cover the region on May 15.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days, the IMD said in a statement here.

Northern parts of India, which were reeling under intense heat wave conditions on Sunday, also got a slight breather on Monday.

On the monsoon front, the IMD had forecast early arrival of the seasonal rains over Kerala on May 27, five days ahead of the normal onset date of June 1.

The presence of cyclonic circulations over Lakshadweep and north Tamil Nadu coast are expected to bring fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/gusty winds with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next five days, it said.

The weather office said isolated heavy rainfall was expected over Tamil Nadu from Monday to Wednesday and over Lakshadweep area over the next two days. It said isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over coastal & south interior Karnataka on Wednesday.