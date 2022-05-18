Antony Raju's entire land yet to be part of the 'thandaper' system

Thiruvananthapuram: Transport minister Antony Raju became part of history by becoming the first user of revenue departments unique 'thandaper' system recently, but to his dismay he could not include his entire land under a single thandaper through the system.

The minister did manage to include the land owned by him at two places; Thiruvallom in Thiruvananthapuram taluk and Muttathara village, by linking his Aadhaar number under one thandaper.

However, Antony Raju could not add the property owned jointly by him and his wife in another village to it. The minister shared his apprehension regarding this with the revenue department officials.

The minister told the revenue authorities that the idea of having one thandaper for multiple land holdings in different parts of the state will be effective only if such glitches are removed from the system. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the system on May 16.

The revenue department had claimed that once the unique system comes into being, it will facilitate land registration process of owners of multiple landholdings under a single thandaper. The state has a huge number of multiple landholdings owned by individuals, their life partners and family members.

There is already an idea that is floating around, according to which, instead of a unique thandaper, there should be a system on the lines of linking bank accounts with the customer's Aadhaar number.