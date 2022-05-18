Over 14,000 Keralites above 56 years seeking permanent jobs, says survey

Thiruvananthapuram: A comprehensive survey has found that a large number of people in Kerala seek permanent jobs even after crossing the age of 56 years, which is the superannuation age of state government employees.

As per the survey, which is part of an initiative to provide 20 lakh jobs under the Knowledge Economy Mission of the state government, there are 14,304 such people in the state.

Another finding of the survey, carried out by Kudumbashree workers among people in the 18-59 age group, is that 90,900 residents of Kerala aged above 50 years are searching for a regular income.

The survey was conducted over a period of one week, with Kudumbashree workers visiting 68,43,742 houses in Kerala for collecting details such as age and educational qualifications. In the survey, 45,94,543 job-seekers were identified.

People having qualifications of plus-two (Class 12) and above were considered for the survey.

Incidentally, 37.14 lakh people have registered at the employment exchanges in Kerala. However, the age limit at the exchanges is 40 years and those who cleared Class 10 are also included.

Skilling follows



Based on the findings of the survey, community ambassadors will engage in an elaborate data collection in each local body. Around 30 lakh of the 45 lakh jobless people identified by the survey are likely to be trained in various skills under the Knowledge Economy Mission.



Of the total unemployed people, 58 per cent (26,82,949) are women.

The survey also found that very few people in Kerala start working in the same profession immediately after they complete a course.

To be updated



Meanwhile, the Kudumbashree authorities said that the survey results would be updated as the data collection was carried out only on Tuesday in local bodies where a by-election took place. Similarly, the survey would be conducted in Thrikkakara legislative assembly segment after the bypoll there.



Kudumbashree also informed that job seekers who were not contacted during the survey can call the K-DISC (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council) helpline number at 0471-2737881 and provide their details.