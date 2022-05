The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted a consignment of heroin from Afghanistan worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore.

In a joint operation with the Coast Guard, the DRI seized 220 kg heroin from two boats.

The officers also took into custody 20 workers onboard the two boats that are understood to be from Kanyakumari.

The boats were seized by the DRI at Agatti in Lakshadweep two days ago based on a tip-off. It was brought to Mattancherry on Friday.