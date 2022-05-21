Fuel prices: Centre has reduced, now it's Kerala govt's turn, says BJP state president

Shortly after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in petrol/diesel prices, BJP state president K Surendran taunted the Kerala government to reciprocate.

"Now that the central government has reduced the excise duty and thereby the fuel prices, the state government must reduce the tax further by Rs 10," said Surendran.

He said the BJP will launch a protest if the LDF government in Kerala refused to introduce its share of cuts on fuel prices.

"The Kerala government is looting the public when other states have reduced the taxes.

"Even the last time when the Centre slashed the fuel prices, the state did not reduce it. The state government must reduce the taxes and bring down the bus-taxi charges," Surendran said.