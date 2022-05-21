Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 10.40, diesel by Rs 7.37 in Kerala after state too slashes taxes

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 21, 2022 11:05 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

The government of Kerala has announced a cut in tax on petrol and diesel close on the heels of the Centre's decision to slash excise duty on fuel lowering its prices.

A litre of petrol will be cheaper by Rs 10.40 while diesel's price will be lowered by Rs 7.37 in Kerala.

That is after the state decided to slash tax on petrol by Rs 2.41 and that on diesel by Rs 1.36. "The Centre has marginally lowered the petrol/diesel prices that it had increased a great deal," remarked KN Balagopal, Kerala's Minister for Finance.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier, the Centre had reduced the price of petrol by Rs 9.50 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a reduction in Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litres respectively.

The BJP in Kerala had taunted the state government to reciprocate soon after the Centre's announcement.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.