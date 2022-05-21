Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 10.40, diesel by Rs 7.37 in Kerala after state too slashes taxes

The government of Kerala has announced a cut in tax on petrol and diesel close on the heels of the Centre's decision to slash excise duty on fuel lowering its prices.

A litre of petrol will be cheaper by Rs 10.40 while diesel's price will be lowered by Rs 7.37 in Kerala.

That is after the state decided to slash tax on petrol by Rs 2.41 and that on diesel by Rs 1.36. "The Centre has marginally lowered the petrol/diesel prices that it had increased a great deal," remarked KN Balagopal, Kerala's Minister for Finance.

Earlier, the Centre had reduced the price of petrol by Rs 9.50 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a reduction in Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litres respectively.

The BJP in Kerala had taunted the state government to reciprocate soon after the Centre's announcement.