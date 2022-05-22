Playback singer Sangeetha Sajith dies at 46

Thiruvananthapuram: Prominent playback singer Sangeetha Sajith, 46, who became popular among Malayalam film buffs through her song 'Ambili Poovettam...' from the 1998 movie 'Ennu Swantham Janakikutty', died here on Sunday.

Sangeetha, who had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments, breathed her last at her sister's house here early morning on Sunday.

Sangeetha had sung over 200 film songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. Her song in the Tamil movie Mr Romeo, 'Thanneerai Kathalikkum...', composed by A R Rahman was a huge hit.

'Odathandil Thalam Kottum...' in the Mammootty-starer 'Pazhassiraja', 'Dhum dhum dhum Dooreyetho...' in 'Rakkilippattu', 'Alare Govinda...' in 'Kakkakuyil' and 'Thalam Poyi Thappum Poyi...' in 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' were some other hit songs rendered by her.

The theme song of recently released Prithviraj-starrer 'Kuruthi' was her last song in a Malayalam movie.

Funeral will be held at Saanthi Kavadam crematorium in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday evening.