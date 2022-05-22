Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Playback singer Sangeetha Sajith dies at 46

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 22, 2022 08:50 AM IST
Playback singer Sangeetha Sajith dies at 46
Sangeetha, who had been undergoing treatment for kidney related ailments, breathed her last at her sister's house Sunday early morning.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Prominent playback singer Sangeetha Sajith, 46, who became popular among Malayalam film buffs through her song 'Ambili Poovettam...' from the 1998 movie 'Ennu Swantham Janakikutty', died here on Sunday.

Sangeetha, who had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments, breathed her last at her sister's house here early morning on Sunday.

Sangeetha had sung over 200 film songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. Her song in the Tamil movie Mr Romeo, 'Thanneerai Kathalikkum...', composed by A R Rahman was a huge hit.

RELATED ARTICLES

'Odathandil Thalam Kottum...' in the Mammootty-starer 'Pazhassiraja', 'Dhum dhum dhum Dooreyetho...' in 'Rakkilippattu', 'Alare Govinda...' in 'Kakkakuyil' and 'Thalam Poyi Thappum Poyi...' in 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' were some other hit songs rendered by her.

The theme song of recently released Prithviraj-starrer 'Kuruthi' was her last song in a Malayalam movie.

Funeral will be held at Saanthi Kavadam crematorium in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday evening.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.