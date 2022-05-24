Kerala to receive isolated heavy rainfall till May 28: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Kerala from May 24 to 28. Various districts will be under yellow alert during the five-day period.

On Tuesday, the weather office sounded a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki.

Wednesday will see Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Kozhikode under yellow alert.

On May 26, yellow alert will be in force in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Pathanamthitta will join these districts on May 27 and the same districts will be under the same alert on May 28 as well.

These districts can expect rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in the span of 24 hours.

On account of the incessant rain in Thiruvananthapuram, District Collector Dr Navjot Khosa on Tuesday issued an order directing those residing in low-lying areas, landslide-prone areas and along the riverside to exercise caution.

Fishermen advised not to go into sea

The Met department has also predicted that squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. Hence, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the seas.