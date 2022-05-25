Actor assault case: Persecuted by CPM leaders for moving HC amid Thrikkakara bypoll, survivor to meet CM

The survivor of the 2017 actor assault case is expected to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 10 am in the Secretariat here on Thursday.

The meeting holds significance in the light of the female actor's recent petition filed in the High Court of Kerala raising allegations against the LDF government and the CPM's backlash.

The survivor had moved the court fearing alleged attempts to wrap up the ongoing investigation in the case in which actor Dileep in the main accused.

In her petition, she had alleged the involvement of a member of the ruling front (LDF) in assisting Dileep.

A host of LDF leaders, including CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, LDF convener EP Jayarajan and former minister MM Mani had alleged a political conspiracy in the timing of the petition.

Kodiyeri said the move was suspicious with the Thrikkakara byelection approaching. The crime had taken place in the constituency where a bypoll is scheduled to take place on May 31.

The LDF leadership, including CM Vijayan, had reiterated in the wake of the recent developments that the government had always stood beside the survivor.

However, the government came under fire soon after for doubting the survivor's intentions.

Writer and activist Sara Joseph wrote on Facebook: "I'm seeing that the chief minister said he is with the survivor. The people of this state are witness to how the chief minister's party and cabinet stood beside her in the last five years."