Arrival of monsoon in Kerala likely to get delayed

Thiruvananthapuram: With rain and sun playing hide and seek in Kerala quite literally, the southwest monsoon is likely to get delayed.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), a few days ago, had predicted that the southwest monsoon is likely to hit the Kerala coast by May 27. It could be advanced or delayed by four days.

Going by the present climatic conditions, the monsoon which has already reached Andamans is likely to move further in the southwest direction towards the Arabian Sea.

Met experts say that conditions for the monsoon to arrive in Kerala would become favourable only if the winds gain stability and strength.

With such favourable conditions yet to develop in the region, there is a possibility that the onset of monsoon is likely to get delayed further.

Meanwhile, the yellow alert for various districts till May 29 has been withdrawn by the IMD.

However, there is a possibility of rain and thundershowers besides strong winds in isolated places during this period.