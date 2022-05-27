Malayalam
Film crew member stabs co-worker after argument over sugar in tea turns sour

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 27, 2022 07:22 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image.
Topic | Palakkad

A quarrel between two members of a film crew over sugar in tea resulted in one sustaining stab injuries at a lodge in Palakkad.

The injured, Sijar, a native of Vadakara, was reportedly stabbed in the neck by Thiruvananthapuram-native Uthaman.

The incident occurred in the early hours on Friday, said S Subair, a worker at the lodge.

As the shooting of a film was progressing at Palakkad, a few members of the crew had been staying at the lodge for the past few days.

Four days ago, Sijar, who is the location assistant, allegedly mocked Uthaman for serving him sugarless tea. It is understood that the issue was resolved, but on the day the shooting was to wrap up, the two clashed again and Uthaman, in an inebriated state, knifed Sijar.

He was first rushed to the district hospital and later to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

