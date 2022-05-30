Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala to receive heavy rainfall for next 5 days, yellow alert in 9 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 30, 2022 11:06 AM IST
PTI05_22_2022_000155B
People use an umbrella to protect themselves from the rain, as dark clouds hover in the sky in Kochi, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Photo: PTI
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: With the onset of the Southwest Monsoon, Kerala will witness heavy rains for the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department warned on Monday.

A yellow alert was issued in nine districts, excluding the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The advancing monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea and the cyclonic circulation over Kerala and neighbouring regions is the reason for the heavy rainfall.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Southwest Monsoon set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1, marking the start of the four-month rainy season that is crucial for India's farm-based economy.

However, while the monsoon has advanced over Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, the Bay of Bengal arm of the weather system was sluggish as it continued to linger just above the Andaman islands.

The Extended Range Forecast issued by the IMD has suggested that the progress of the monsoon over Karnataka, Ga and entire north-east India could be slow.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.