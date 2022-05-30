Vijay Babu postpones return, likely to arrive on Wednesday

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has postponed the hearing on actor-producer Vijay Babu's bail plea in the sexual assault case to Tuesday.

Earlier, the court had scheduled the hearing on Monday.

Meanwhile, Vijay Babu, who is currently in Dubai, is expected to land in Kerala on Wednesday. He has reportedly booked a ticket on a Dubai-Kochi flight. He had earlier booked a ticket for Monday, but the police says he cancelled it later.

Vijay Babu's lawyers had submitted an Emirates flight ticket in court earlier, as per which he was supposed to land at 9 am, today.

However, his name did not figure in today's immigration list. It's suspected that he cancelled the ticket fearing an arrest at the airport, as the court had not ruled it out.

A few days ago, the court had agreed to the hearing as his lawyers had submitted the Monday's flight ticket. He may consider the return after the court hears the petition.

The survivor, too, had earlier requested the court to not grant him bail, as he had tried to escape the law, a stand that the police had also taken.

Vijay has claimed he hasn't assaulted the complainant and the case was fabricated as she wasn't given roles in his films, and he is said to have submitted WhatsApp chats as proof for the same, in court.

It's after the police cancelled his passport and decided to seize his property that Vijay Babu flew from Georgia to Dubai, to travel back to India. Apparently, he chose against traveling today as flying after the court's directive would ensure a certain level of protection.