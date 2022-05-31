Trial court may consider actor assault case today as HC deadline on probe ends

Kochi: The trial court here is set to take up on Tuesday the case pertaining to the sexual assault of an actress five years ago.

The case is being considered by the court as the time allotted for completing the re-investigation is coming to an end. The high court had earlier directed the investigating agency to complete the re-investigation within 30 days and file the supplementary chargesheet.

The prosecution had sought three months additional time from the high court to asssess the digital evidence and documents found during the investigation.

The said petition is pending before the high court. Usually when the high court is considering a matter the lower court may defer hearing till the former takes a decision.

The government has also contended before the court that the memory card should be sent for forensic examination to check the status of allegations that the visuals stored in it had been leaked out. The said memory card was in court's custody.

The prosecution will convey these things before the trial court.

Another plea too

The trial court will also consider the petition filed by the investigating agency seeking cancellation of the bail granted to eighth-accused actor Dileep. The plea has been filed pointing out that the actor had tried to influence the witnesses in the case and destroyed evidence. As evidence in the case, the prosecution had submitted a collection of voice clips of Dileep, Anoop and brother-in-law T N Suraaj before the court.

The trial court had posted the case for today asking the prosecution to produce more evidence to make the court aware of the seriousness of the matter.