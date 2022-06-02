Trial stalled to fabricate evidence: Dileep in HC

Kochi: Actor Dileep, an accused in the actress assault case, has alleged in the High Court that the trial has been stalled for the past five months in a bid to fabricate evidence against him under the garb of further investigation.

This was stated in reply to a petition filed by the state government, seeking three more months to complete the further investigation into the 2017 actress assault case.

He alleged that the probe team was leaking information and setting the stage for a media trial against him, his family members, friends, lawyers and family doctor.

By giving fabricated allegations to the media, the attempt is to malign even the judicial officers and court staff.

The grounds on which more time for the probe is sought are neither relevant nor true. Reasons are being fabricated to prolong submitting the final report. But there is no evidence in the forensic lab report to back these, he claimed.

He further alleged that the digital evidence obtained from electronic devices is irrelevant. The seized phones were not being used when the alleged incidents happened. The probe is groping in the dark.

Dileep alleged that an attempt is being made to fabricate false allegations by leaking the private and confidential data in his mobile phones and those associated with him.