What makes the outcome of the Thrikkakara Assembly bypoll relevant is the introduction of a new victory model which can be worth emulating across Kerala in the coming elections. It came as a warning to those who tried to appease communities and religions for fetching a few extra votes amidst all their preachings about progressive ideals. The assertion by the electorate that this double standard won't work in Thrikkakara has made the historic win of UDF candidate Uma Thomas all the more relevant in the current Kerala context.

This red mark on the progress card signifies the misrule of those who pose themselves as apostles of progressive values even while they indulge in anti-people activities.

It was so ridiculous to see the weird manner in which a political party, which tries hard to make itself pose as a Left party, picked its candidate in Thrikkakara and presented it before the electorate. There were many instances in the annals of history about warriors who fought fiercely even when they knew that they were fighting a losing game The LDF's intellectual disability in picking a political fighter gave an upper hand to the UDF in the beginning stage itself.

Uma's victory is finally a realization reached by Malayalees about the values espoused by PT Thomas. After the 2018 floods, we realised the need for implementing the recommendations made by the Gadgil Committee Report. Among the 140 MLAs, PT was the one who was fully aware of the contents of the Gadgil report. But by then, Thomas got punished for his political incorrectness. But later, everyone realised that PT was correct.

Of course, Uma benefited from the sympathy wave created due to the sudden demise of her husband. But the unique electioneering undertaken by Uma and the UDF prevented any kind of erosion of the latter's traditional vote base. But in contrast, the LDF's introduction of the candidate and the campaign undertaken later almost questioned the wisdom of the common man. An attempt was made to stitch a victory by indulging in "pippidi vidyas" laced in clandestine operations and high-handedness. The people of Thrikkakara gave a befitting reply to all such machinations.

We should also take note of the fact that the high-profile campaign of the Chief Minister and the ministers by camping in Thrikkakara for days together did not have any impact on the common man. People would tolerate it if you ask for votes one or two times. But if different people come and ask for votes for the same candidate more than 10 times, people would sense some danger. For ordinary citizens, their plight in such situations was like the famous one-liner of the actor duo Nirmal Palazhi and Harish Kanaran, "Ingal Eenthoru Veruppikkala Babuvetta".

In order to give a new-found look to the SilverLine project which was planned without properly judging the pulse of the common man, a stupid campaign like let the villagers suffer a bit for the benefit of the urban people was also resorted to. This questioned the very common sense of the public. But the people's verdict is clear that such a development vision would adversely affect both the people from the urban and rural areas. It is good if the rulers have realised their mistakes at least now.

The voters also saw through the double standard of those who claimed first that we were with the survivor actress and then disowned her case during the crucial hours of investigation.

The message passed on by the electorate to the political spectrum across the board is that none should treat the people of Kerala as little kids whose brains are yet to be developed.