Thrikkakara loss a red mark on LDF's progress card

What makes the outcome of the Thrikkakara Assembly bypoll relevant is the introduction of a new victory model which is worth emulating in the coming elections.

It came as a warning to those who tried to appease communities and religions for fetching a few extra votes amid all their preachings about progressive ideals.

The assertion by the electorate that this double standard won't work in Thrikkakara has made the historic win of UDF candidate Uma Thomas all the more relevant in the current Kerala context.

This red mark on the LDF's progress card signifies the misrule of those who pose themselves as apostles of progressive values even while they indulge in anti-people activities.

'Faltered from the start'

It was ridiculous to see the weird manner in which the LDF, which has been struggling to pose itself as a Left front, chose its candidate in Thrikkakara. There are many instances in the annals of history about warriors who fought fiercely even when they knew that they were fighting a losing game. However, the LDF's intellectual disability in picking a political fighter gave the UDF an upper hand from the beginning.

Uma's victory is the people's realisation of the values espoused by the late P T Thomas. After the 2018 floods, we realised the need for implementing the recommendations made by the Gadgil Committee Report. Among 140 MLAs, PT was the one who was fully aware of the content of the Gadgil report. But by then, Thomas got punished for his political incorrectness. But later, every one realised that PT was in the right.

Of course, Uma benefited from the sympathy wave created due to the sudden demise of her husband. But the unique electioneering undertaken by Uma and the UDF prevented any kind of erosion of the latter's traditional vote base.

In contrast, the LDF's introduction of the candidate and the campaign undertaken later almost questioned the wisdom of the common man. An attempt was made to stitch a victory by indulging in "pippidi vidyas" (sly tricks) laced in clandestine operations and high-handedness. The people of Thrikkakara gave a befitting reply to all such machinations.

'Highly overdone campaign'

We should also take note of the fact that the high-profile campaign of the Chief Minister and his cabinet by camping in Thrikkakara for days together did not have any impact on the common man. People would tolerate it if you ask for votes once twice. But if different people come and ask for votes for the same candidate more than 10 times, people would sense some danger. For ordinary citizens, their plight in such situations was like the famous one liner of the actor duo Nirmal Palazhi and Harish Kanaran, "Ingal Enthoru Veruppikkala Babuvetta,” which roughly means overdoing something.

'SilverLine did have a negative impact'

In order to give a new-found look to the SilverLine project, which was planned without properly judging the pulse of the common man, the campaign kept emphasising on a 'stupid point' like let the villagers suffer a bit for the benefit of the urban people. This questioned the very common sense of the public. But the people's verdict is clear that such a development vision would adversely affect both the people from the urban and rural areas. It is good if the rulers have realised their mistakes at least now.

'Govt's stance on actor assault case played a role'

The voters also saw through the double standards of those who claimed first that they were with the survivor actor, of the 2017 assault case, and then disowned her case during the crucial hours of investigation.

The message passed on by the electorate to the political spectrum across the board is that none should treat the people of Kerala as little kids whose brains are yet to be developed.