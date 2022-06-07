Vijay Babu's anticipatory bail plea to be considered Friday, ban on arrest to continue

Kochi: The anticipatory bail plea of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a debutante actress by giving her false job offers, will be considered Friday.

The interim ban from arresting the actor has also been extended till the hearing.

The High Court was to take a decision on the question of his arrest at the hearing on Tuesday and consider a report to be filed by the police probe team.

The High Court had earlier stayed Babu's arrest till Tuesday, while hearing the anticipatory bail plea last week.

Though the court had asked him to cooperate with the investigation, Babu just reiterated his earlier stand during the police questioning that he had sexual relationship with the actress with her consent.

The police have already recorded the statement of 40 persons in connection with the case. The probe team has also received evidence to establish that the accused had cheated many other women in the same manner.

During the course of the investigation, the police also received complaints that Babu used to assault and insult those women whom he befriended.

Many women victims were reportedly scared of approaching the police with a complaint, after realising Babu's financial clout and alleged criminal mafia links.