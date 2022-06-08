Kerala Police's Twitter account hacked

The Kerala Police's twitter account has been hacked.

While the url and the username remains intact, the contents of the page, including the bio and the tweets appear changed.

The Kerala Police twitter handle now shows 'Oak Paradise' which redirects to an invitee-only page.

ADGP Manoj Abraham IPS told Onmanorama that they are looking into the issue and are hopeful of restoring the social media handle at the earliest.

"We have informed Twitter about the issue. This seems to have happened an hour ago," said ADGP Manoj Abraham by 8.30 pm.

However, the Kerala Police's Facebook and Instagram handles seem to be working fine.

Two years ago, the Kerala Police Academy's website had been hacked by someone (group) that identified as 'Kerala Cyber Warriors'.

Then, the hackers had used the police's online platform to slam its alleged insensitivity in handling a social issue.