Noted children's writer Vimala Menon (76) dies

Noted children's writer Vimala Menon (76) is no more. She died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The recipient of Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Children's Literature (1990) for her work 'Orazhcha' was more popular for 'Mandakini Parayunnath'.

She wrote over 30 books for children and received numerous awards.

Vimala Menon served as the secretary of Cheshire Home in Thiruvananthapuram for 21 years.

The cremation will be held at Santhi Kavadam at Thycaud here on Sunday.