Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

One more dies of scrub typhus in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 12, 2022 12:25 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: One more person died of scrub typhus, known as 'chellu pani' in local parlance, in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Subitha, 38, who was undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, passed away on Sunday.

This is the second scrub typhus-related death in the state. A 15-year old girl had died of the disease in Varkala on Thursday.

RELATED ARTICLES

The deceased was identified as Ashwathy, who was awaiting results for her 10th standard examination.

A native of Cherunniyoor, a hamlet located over 40 kms away from here, the girl died at a hospital in Varkala.

Following the death, Health Minister Veena George directed a special medical team to visit her native place and the hospital where she was admitted to immediately.

Scrub Typhus is an infectious disease caused by the Orientia tsutsugamushi, a mite-borne bacterium. Chigger mites, the larval stage of mites, transmit the disease from animals like rats, squirrels, rabbits and so on to humans.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.