Hen reared at a Punnapra house goes on an egg-laying spree - 24 in 6 hrs!

Ambalapuzha: A hybrid variety of hen has stunned an entire village and veterinary experts by going on an egg-laying spree. The BV380 hybrid variety hen, named "Chinnu", laid 24 eggs between 8.30 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday.

The hen belongs to C N Biju Kumar of Cherkattil House in Punnapra South panchayat in Kerala's Alappuzha district.

Incidentally, Biju had applied oil on Chinnu's legs in the morning after he found her limping. Soon, it began laying eggs. The hen continued to lay eggs even in front of the anxious local people, who thronged Biju's house premises after such a news spread.

It was seven months ago that Biju and his wife Mini bought 23 hens, including eight-month-old Chinnu, by taking a bank loan.

According to Binoj Chacko, Assistant Professor of Poultry and Duck Farming, Mannuthy Veterinary University, such an incident was a rare feat and the reasons for such a phenomenon can be ascertained only after holding scientific studies.

Experts say chronic egg laying is caused by hormonal imbalances resulting from various external factors. Excessive egg laying strains the hen's body and drains out essential resources such as calcium, protein and vitamins from her body.