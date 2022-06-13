'Will protect Swapna Suresh': HRDS secretary confirms its Sangh Parivar link

Palakkad: The secretary of HRDS, the NGO with which Swapna Suresh - the key accused in the gold smuggling case - works, has confirmed the organisation's affiliation with the Sangh Parivar. Speaking to Manorama News, HRDS secretary Aji Krishnan, said it is the organisation’s responsibility to protect Swapna as a victim.

Confirming the Sangh Parivar affiliations of HRDS, Aji said, the functioning of the organisation is transparent and that he welcomes an investigation. Aji Krishnan also revealed that Shaj Kiran had visited their Palakkad office about one-and-a-half months ago to discuss the utilisation of foreign funds of Believers Church.

Aji Krishnan was responding to Manorama News amid strong allegations that the Sangh Parivar-backed NGO named HRDS is behind Swapna Suresh’s recent moves. However, the HRDS repeatedly maintained that the organisation has no role in Swapna’s statement before the Magistrate as per Section 164 or in her appointing the lawyer.

Nevertheless, the organisation has decided on making arrangements to protect Swapna as an employee with the HRDS India and as a victim.

Hitting back at those alleging Sangh Parivar links to the NGO, Aji asked whether RSS affiliation is a bad thing?

“The allegations raised against the HRDS are baseless. The accusations are a part of the move to avenge our support for Swapna. HRDS has decided to stand strongly with Swapna despite the scathing attacks made against the organisation. The organisation had been involved in appointing two security personnel from Delhi for Swapna’s security,” he added.