Swapna moves high court to quash Jaleel's case against her

Kochi/Palakkad: Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the case of gold smuggling through the diplomatic baggage, is set to move the Kerala High Court on Monday seeking to quash the conspiracy case filed against her by former minister and Left Democratic Front MLA KT Jaleel.

Defending herself, the former UAE consular employee alleged that the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, former minister Jaleel, the Kerala Police and their middleman Shaj Kiran are all conspiring to force her to deny her earlier statement in Court.

ADGP M R Ajith Kumar has been removed from his position as the Director of Vigilance as his role in this conspiracy was evident. The confidential statement given before the Magistrate against K T Jaleel would be disclosed to the public in two days, Swapna said.

“Isn’t it a crime to threaten to deny the confidential statement before the Magistrate?” Swapna asked while responding to the media after consulting her lawyer in person here in Kochi, on Sunday.

Swapna’s lawyer, Adv R Krishnaraj also reacted that there is no need to keep Swapna’s statement against Jaleel confidential. The situation where, the one who gave a confidential statement in Court gets listed as accused in a Conspiracy case, and the one who actually conspired to force her to change stands in Court becomes the complainant, is not good for the judicial system, said Krishnaraj.

However, Krishnaraj did not respond to the query on whether Swapna’s statement before the Magistrate was related to the crime or a confession.

Stating that she does not trust the Kerala Police, she requested to withdraw the police personnel on duty at her residence premises. She said, she has appointed two security personnel in her own capacity.

Swapna said the incidents and protests that are happening do not affect her at all. She had left for Kochi on Sunday after signing at Palakkad South Police station as per the bail condition. Responding to a query on the notice from the Special Investigation Team, she said she has not yet received any notice from the Special Investigation Team.

Swapna had recently given a confidential statement before the Magistrate, in connection with the money laundering case, which is linked to the gold smuggling case, registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Later she claimed that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members as well as CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are involved in shady deals overseas.

Swapna also claimed that baggage containing currency was sent to the CM when he was in Dubai in 2016.

In response Jaleel filed the case last week alleging a conspiracy hatched by Swapna, former MLA PC George and the BJP.