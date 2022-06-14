Lucky escape for 8 children as anganwadi roof collapses

Nedumkandam: The ceiling of the playroom of an ICDS child-care centre, Anganwadi, located at Kunjan Colony here in Idukki district collapsed on Monday morning. The children had a miraculous escape as the accident happened right before they entered the playroom. No casualties have been reported.

The building was constructed hardly one-and-a-half years ago, at the cost of Rs 14 lakh. The Anganwadi is numbered 45 in the 5th ward of Nedumkandam panchayat.

When the roof collapsed at 11 am with a loud thud, all the 8 children were out on the verandah. The staff were about to take them into the playroom where the toys and activity materials are kept.

The accident took place as the staff were engaged in cleaning the premises.

Some other parts of the ceiling of the same Anganavadi building had collapsed earlier. The authorities have submitted a report to the Nedumkanadm Panchayath Secretary and the Integrated Child Development Services.

Anganwadis are child-care centres run by the ICDS primarily in rural areas.